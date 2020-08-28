Tight security for Muharram ordered

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for foolproof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and was attended among others by all Deputy Inspectors General of Police (Operations), Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police and Superintendents of Police. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

The IGP said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed would monitor all security related arrangements. He directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras and drone cameras. All these arrangements, he said, would be looked after by DG (Safe City).

The IGP also ordered to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.The police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security duties at Imambargahs arranging religious gatherings.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs.