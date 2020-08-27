JI to give surprise in LG polls, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the party workers to make preparations for the upcoming local government polls as “now it’s the turn of Jamaat Islami.”

He said the nation had tested other political parties since Pakistan’s creation but they plundered the country’s resources, promoted corruption and destroyed health, education, judicial and other sectors, leaving the masses in miserable condition.

Sirajul Haq assured the workers that the JI will give surprise in the local government (LG) elections. Addressing “Local Government Convention” at Mansoora on the occasion of the JI’s 80th Foundation Day, Sirajul Haq said it was high time to expose the ruling capitalist mafia’s self-serving agenda and get rid of the corrupt elite in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.