Nawaz Sharif to return when doctors declare him fit: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N spokeswoman Azma Bukhari has said the seekers of Rs7 billion bond from Nawaz Sharif have submitted enmity bond of only Rs50.

She said Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad on the orders of court and he will return to Pakistan after doctors will declare him fit for travel. She said that the incompetent government had already licked the dust in the matter of Ishaq Dar and now they are daydreaming to bring Mian Nawaz Sharif back. Reacting to the statement of Fayyaz Chohan on Wednesday, she said the provincial and federal ministers are exchanging heated debates over the reports of Nawaz Sharif.

She alleged that Imran Khan was responsible for putting Pakistan into grey list as she claimed that there was no FATF during the tenure of PML-N. She said the government wanted to allow arrests without warrants in the garb of amendment to Anti-Money Laundering Act.