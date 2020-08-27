‘PHC committed to respectful maternity care’

LAHORE:Women and their newborns deserve quality maternity care services with respect and dignity, especially in the challenging times such as Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Clinical Governance and Institutional Strengthening, during a media briefing titled “Respectful Maternity Care (RMC)” jointly organised here at Lahore Press Club by Punjab Healthcare Commission and Research and Development Forum for Safe Motherhood, Islamabad, here on Wednesday.

During the conference, he emphasised that the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) stands by its commitment to implement all relevant interventions to ensure provision of maternity care services to pregnant women with respect and dignity. He stated that the commission has been working to ensure that women and newborns continue to receive vital life-saving interventions and that their right to dignity and respect is upheld, even in times of crisis.

Dr Mushtaq highlighted that the commission is mandated to improve quality of care across all healthcare establishments in the province including the provision of maternal and childcare services.