Journalist dies in accident, three injured

LANDIKOTAL: A journalist and social worker hailing from Landikotal died and three other journalists were injured in an accident on Hazara Motorway on Wednesday.

Sources said that journalists including Gohar Ali Afridi, Junaid Khan, Rahat Shinwari and Tanzeel Khan were on their way back from Naraan to Landikotal when their car fell into a ravine near Hassanabdal.

As a result, Gohar Ali Afridi, who also used to run a philanthropic organisation “Rokhana Sabawoon”, lost his life while the other three sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad. The journalist community urged the government to provide best possible health care to the injured journalists. Gohar Ali was later laid to rest in Khyber Walikhel graveyard in Landikotal.