Heavy rains hit Hyderabad, Thatta and Mirpurkhas

SUKKUR: Moderate to heavy showers lashed Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Khairpur and other parts of Sindh on Tuesday. As many as nine lives were lost due to rain related incidents, mostly due to electrocution.

The heavy rainfall across the main cities and towns paralysed life in and around the low-lying areas, flooding many of the main roads and residential localities and markets. Hyderabad received a massive 170mm rain, Mirpurkhas had a heavy spell of 133mm while Thatta was lashed with major spell of 134mm rain. The heavy rainfall was accompanied with fast and gusty winds, turning and twisting the sheets of rain, dropping the visibility at times to nearly zero. This prompted suspension of flights and railway traffic from time to time. Nawabshah, Badin, Larkana, Naushero Feroz continued to receive intermittent rains.

The PIA flight from Jeddah to Karachi landed at Nawabshah due to a heavy rains in Karachi. The strong and gusty winds uprooted a tree that fell on a wagon of the Hazara Express standing at the Jhimpir Railway Station, alarming the passengers and railway staff. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. Later, the track was cleared for traffic.

The choked sewerage system and clogged storm drains complicated the miseries and paralyzed life, turning the main thoroughfares and low-lying areas across the province into giant septic tanks and cesspools. In Hyderabad, Qasimabad and Latifabad experienced the worst urban flooding and in many parts water entered houses, prompting residents to protest against the failure of the Hyderabad municipal and district administration to drain out the stranded water that damaged properties. The rain water submerged Peoples Medical College, Hospital, Nawabshah, creating misery for patients and medical staff alike. Parts of Tando Muhammed Khan were also submerged. Despite the miserable situation, the UC Nazims in some places were found supervising the drainage of water. The rain and the resultant accumulating water affected Muharam processions in Dadu, Johi and Hyderabad. Offices were flooded in Sajawal. In Tharparkar, rain flooded several areas. Mithi recorded 113mm rainfall and the low lying areas of Digri were flooded.

In Mirpurkhas, scores of people moved towards safer places because of floods generated by the heavy rain. Also, the Satellite Town and city area in Mirpurkhas were flooded. Power was not restored in most parts of Mirpurkhas despite passage of 12 hours. As many as 70 electric feeders of Sukkur tripped following the rain storm.

The water level has risen in the Naigaj Dam by 13 feet, prompting fears in the residents of Johi, Wahi Pandhi and Dadu who suffered serious problems due to the breaches in the dam last week. The last week was particularly bad for the people living in these areas as the rescue was slow and distribution of food and fodder was badly managed. Despite the Met Office warnings of flooding by hill torrents, no anticipatory action was taken by the district administration and the irrigation department. Once again, the Met office has issued warning of hill torrents from the Kirthar Hills due to heavy rains in the surrounding areas.