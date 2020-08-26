Dacoits continue looting spree in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments, cell phones and other valuables in 26 incidents here on Tuesday.

Dacoits snatched Rs 150,000 and a cell phone from Bilal at Alipr Chattha while armed men entered the house of Abdul Rahman and took away Rs 60,000, gold ornaments and other valuables.

Robbers looted Rs 200,000 and a cell phone from Armaghan at Sadar while Waseem was deprived of Rs 27,000 at Gakhar Mandi. Armed men snatched Rs 60,000 and a gold chain from Rashid at Tatlewali while dacoits took away Rs 100,000 and a cell phone from Usman. Robbers looted Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of HashIm at Nowshera Virkan and armed men entered the house of Sharif and took away Rs 80,000 at Gulshan Colony. Dacoits intercepted Waqas and snatched Rs 300,000 and a cell phone at Ahmed Nagar and Javed was deprived of Rs 77,000 and a cell phone at Nowshera Virkan. Bandits snatched cash from Ashiq at Sadar Kamoki while robbers looted Rs 200,000 and a cell phone from Ghulam Mustafa at Sadar Wazirabad.

Dacoits took away Rs 38,000 and gold ornaments from Iqra at Wazirabad while Nabeel was deprived of Rs 200,000 at Sadar.

Robbers looted Rs 120,000 and a cell phone from Arshad at Alipur Chattha at Alipur Chattha and bandits snatched Rs 300,000 and a cell phone from Iftikhar at Ferozwala.

Bandits entered the house of Ghulam Sarwar at Sadar Wazirabad and looted Rs 300,000, gold ornaments and cell phones. Thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses and shops of Akbar, Shahzad, Abdul Sattar, Rafiq, Arshad, Ashraf, Yasir Irfat, Faryab and Ashraf while the car of Aleem was stolen from Peoples Colony.

MAN TORTURED BY SONS: A man was tortured by his three sons over a property issue at Fareed Town on Tuesday. Reportedly, Munawar Hussain was allegedly beaten and tortured by his sons accused Sajawal, Dilawar and Asad over a property dispute.