PHF seeks govt permission to resume hockey activities

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought permission of the government to resume training and domestic tournaments.

In a letter written to Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), the PHF has asked for an advice on resuming hockey activities in the country.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa last month had announced to hold hockey league by the end of ongoing month and the first round of national championship in September-October.

"Yes, we had announced to hold these events, but we can't organise these in present circumstances. The month of Moharram has also started and it is not appropriate to hold any events right now," Bajwa told reporters on Tuesday.

"We can only resume activities if the government allows us to. We've written a letter to secretary IPC to seek guidance and will only be able to hold these events after getting green light," he added.

He said the federation gives utmost priority to players' safety and there would be no compromise.