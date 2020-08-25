Accountable in front of God, people: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah said he was arrested to keep him away from the parliament because he always talked about the supremacy of the democracy, national institutions and the rights of the people.

While talking to the media persons outside the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Syed Khursheed Shah, said he had been arrested for the last one year or so but not a single allegation had yet been proved. However, he said he was not afraid of courts and jails. Shah said the people of his constituency had elected him eight times as member of the parliament.

PPP’s detained leader said he was accountable in front of God and his people, who voted for him, adding that he was not being provided his medicines. He said he was not being given the daily allowance as being member of the National Assembly, saying that the reference filed by the NAB against him and his family members was fake.