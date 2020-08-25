Baba Fareed — a source of inspiration for truth seekers

PAKPATTAN: Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar, a notable Punjabi poet and a personality of 13th century Sufi movement, has been a source of inspiration for truth seekers.

Historians differ on his place and date of birth. However, according to an estimate he was born at Kothiwal (khiatwal) village near Tataypur Railway Station about 25km from Multan. The city existed when Alexander invaded it in 326BC.

Early in his life, the title of Shakar Ganj (treasury of Sugar) was added to his name. There is a legend behind this. As a young boy, Baba Farid was asked to offer prayers daily by his mother. On asking about what he would get after offering prayers, Baba Farid’s mother replied that she will give him sugar once he’s done. Baba Farid’s mother used to hide sugar under his prayer mat and after the completion of his prayers, she used to give him that sugar as a reward. One day Baba Farid’s mother forgot to keep sugar under the carpet, but to her surprise after his prayers she found sugar under the prayer mat. Since that day she started calling her son Shakar Ganj. After getting religious education from his mother, Baba Farid proceeded to Delhi. Khawaja Bakhtiar was Baba Farid’s guru, who introduced him to his family. Balban’s daughter was married to Baba Farid. Later, he migrated to Ajodhan, now Pakpattan, and lived there till he breathed his last. He preached Islam in a simple way in the subcontinent. He led a simple life and remained a source of mysticism for the people of the subcontinent throughout his life. Baba Farid is an extremely difficult poet as his poetry is a mixture of Persian, Arabic, Sanskrit and Punjabi. His shrine attracts hundreds of thousands of people every day, especially during the Urs. His Urs is observed from Zilhaj 25 to Muharram 10 every year. There is a Bahishti Darwaza (paradize door) at the shrine which is opened from Muharram 5 to 10.