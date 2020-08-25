PNCA gives away prizes for short film contest

Islamabad:The Pakistan National Council of the Arts organised an open contest of short films. The contestants from all across Pakistan sent short videos reflecting the various aspects of the diverse Pakistani culture.

The contest was meant to motivate young generation towards celebration of Independence Day during the current critical times and creating innovative stuff in this regard. To appreciate the position holders and pay them a little token of appreciation from PNCA a programme was organised at the PNCA.

Noted artist Farooq Qaiser and PNCA director general Dr Fouzia Saeed were the guest of honour along with film critic Aijaz Gul and PNCA progamme coordinator Umer Zaka. There were three winners of the short film contest.

Zaheer Zaufran got third position for his video named ‘Yeh mera Pakistan.’ Ahmad Abbas secured 2nd position for his video titled ‘Wafa us ki.’ First prize of this esteemed event was given to Omar Nafees for his beautiful short film named ‘Phurr.’

The winners elaborated their film making process and gave an overview about the difficulties they confronted along with the challenges faced by the emerging filmmakers in Pakistan. They also showed gratitude towards PNCA for providing them a platform to exhibit their craft on a broader level.

Aijaz Gul gave an outlook on the selection process and provided some value able tips to the young award holders regarding editing and content selection. Farooq Qaiser appreciated the craft of young filmmakers and showed his compliments. He briefly described the importance of films as an effective medium of commination and how to improve the power of expression keeping in view the fundamentals.