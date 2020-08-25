IEP holds programme for engineers

Islamabad:Institution of Engineers, Pakistan (Rawalpindi-Islamabad Center) held a lecture for graduate engineers on ‘Project stake-holders Management.It was aimed at apprising the engineers about the guideline for projects’ execution, as provided in the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK).

The event was the part of regular activities, arranged by the Center for the continuing professional development program (CPD) of the young engineers. It was also conducted through hybrid (zoom mode) for wider-access of the engineering community.

Haroon Rashid who is a senior PMP certified engineer was the resource person spoke in detail about the role and importance of the stakeholders (both internal and external) in projects’ planning and implementation.

Those who also addressed the event included Engr. Ahmed Shamim, convener of CPD and chairman IEP-RIC, Engineer Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi.Engineer Haroon Rashid briefed the participants about the tools and techniques of stakeholders’ management. While planning and executing any project, social and legal rights of the stakeholders must be kept in view, as well as properly addressing their relevant concerns, he asserted.

Engineer Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi urged the young engineers that they must do specialization in some specific field of engineering so as to do the best in practical life. Acquiring necessary expertise and know-how is imperative for executing important projects, like construction of high-rising buildings, he added.