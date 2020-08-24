Nawaz was allowed to go abroad on humanitarian grounds: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds.

In an interview Sunday with a private TV channel, the minister said the PML-N leadership submitted old medical reports of Nawaz Sharif in the court six weeks after he had arrived in London for treatment. Nawaz’s personal doctor has not forwarded latest medical reports of the former premier so far, she added. She further said the cabinet had directed the PML-N supremo to fly back to Pakistan over presenting incomplete medical reports. She slammed the PML-N, saying the party has made quite a fuss about the party leader’s health.

“We diagnosed Nawaz’s ailments and began his treatment but he had the intention of going abroad from the start,” she added. Nawaz first said he will consult his personal physician and then demanded that he be allowed to have treatment abroad, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, adding he declined an offer to get treatment at a private hospital in the country.

The former premier was getting treatment at the Services Hospital but later shifted to Sharif City Hospital on his request where he decided to travel abroad for treatment, she recalled.