Encroachments removed for smooth flow of traffic

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a gigantic operation against the encroachers to maintain smooth flow of traffic, Traffic Police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

The operation was carried out at City Saddar Road, Ganjmandi Road, Barra Market, Imperial Market and other important places.

During the operation, the police also confiscated five pushcarts.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said that the encroachers had set up their kiosks on footpath which was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

He said encroachments were a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police were making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with the traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic proble-ms could not be controlled.