Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

LAHORE: Pakistan’s batting great Zaheer Abbas has been inducted in ICC’s Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made during a show streamed live on ICC’s social media channels, where legends shared their feelings on being bestowed with the honour and reminisced about their playing days.

The show, hosted by commentator Alan Wilkins, featured retired greats Sunil Gavaskar, Melanie Jones and Shaun Pollock as the main guests and had Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith and Alyssa Healy to congratulate and appreciate the 2020 inductees.

Zaheer said on the occasion: “I feel privileged and truly humbled to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame of the class of 2020. I am excited to be in the midst of other illustrious cricketers.

“I would like to say a special thanks to my family, my country Pakistan, my county Gloucestershire and many fans worldwide who helped me achieve and fulfil my dreams by playing this great game at the highest level. Thank you, ICC, and the members of the jury, for this special honour. It is a final recognition for any cricketer.

“This great game has made me the person I am. Thank you cricket,” he said.

Zaheer is the only player from Asia to have scored 100 first-class hundreds. Zaheer was the second player to score his hundredth first-class century in a Test Match.

On a record four occasions, he scored a double-century and a century in the same first-class match.He scored two centuries in the same first-class match on a record eight occasions.

He was the first player to score three successive centuries in ODI cricket.

He spent 215 days as the No1 ODI batsman (1983-1984).

He captained Pakistan in 14 Test Matches, and lost only one of them.

He later served as an ICC Match Referee and as ICC President.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) congratulated Zaheer on his inclusion into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. He is only the sixth Pakistan cricketer to join the exclusive company of 93 cricketers.

Zaheer has been selected by a voting academy made up of current ICC Hall of Famers and prominent journalists, and joins compatriots Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram (all 2009) and Waqar Younis (2013). The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame includes 27 Australia cricketers, 28 England players, six Indians, three from New Zealand, four from South Africa, one Sri Lankan and 18 from the West Indies.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “It is a matter of great honour and pride for Pakistan that Zaheer Abbas’s outstanding career achievements have been acknowledged by the game’s governing body. Thus, it gives me immense pleasure to congratulate Zed on behalf of millions of Pakistan cricket fans across the world for this recognition.”

“It is appropriate that Zaheer be inducted into the elite group exactly 46 years after his magnificent 240 against England at The Oval in his 15th Test, which was his second double-century following the famous 274 at Edgbaston in 1971 in only his second Test. He would go on to score 235 not out and 215 against India (1978 and 1982) and every innings was a treat to watch,” Mani said.

“Zaheer’s contributions to cricket were beyond the field of play when as an administrator, he served the PCB and the ICC with respect and dignity. He richly deserves this recognition from the ICC, which hopefully will further inspire next generation of Pakistan cricketers,” he said.

The other male cricketer inducted to the Hall of Fame was South Africa’s Jack Kallis, who is the only player to score 10,000 runs and take 250 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket. He won 23 ‘Player of the Match’ awards in Test cricket, more than anyone else.

The third inductee was Australia’s former women’s team captain Lisa Sthalekar, who topped both ODI batting and bowling rankings over the course of her career, She was the first woman to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODI cricket. She was part of the Australia teams that won the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2005 and 2013 and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2010 and 2012.