People are talking about

-- the report that a large number of animals have gone ‘missing’ from the Islamabad Zoo, a discovery that was made while it was being handed over to the Ministry of Climate Change from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. People say over five hundred animals have disappeared into thin air, maybe in powerful persons homes; sold by keepers or have died and been secretly removed but whatever their fate, this gross mismanagement of the zoo’s affairs should be investigated.

-- the sad fact that while there are dozens of sugar factories and that we are a wheat producing country, these two essential items have to be imported because of the mindset of those who hoard commodities for personal gain. While the rise in sugar prices appears to be a slap on the face of the government for daring to investigate irregularities, the hoarding and mismanagement of wheat is a failure on the part of the government to control this menace.

-- the fact that videos are posted on social media without explaining the situation under which they were screened and when they are released by mischief makers how it leads to all kinds of rumours and abusive language from those who receive them and get the wrong impression. People say while ‘freedom of speech’ may be a right, this obnoxious behaviour is to be condemned because it causes ill feelings and sometimes even death and saner minds should refrain from forwarding them on.

-- the launch of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) project in collaboration with universities in 400 higher secondary schools and what a step in the right direction it is. People say these subjects are vital for progress and it regretful that past governments did not initiate them so that the younger generation could contribute to the development of the country and get good jobs instead of looking for greener pastures abroad.

-- the news that researchers are puzzled by the low deaths and cases of COVID-19 among the citizens of Pakistan and attribute this data to false reports; lack of testing and non-reporting of cases by the public. People say the lower death rate may just be because of the steps taken by the government; the fact that our immune systems are strong because we do not live a highly sanitized life due to various factors – or we are just lucky!

-- the residents of three valleys in Chitral who launched work on a road on a self-help basis and what a fine example it has set for others. Instead of complaining that the government had not built the road, after a fund raising campaign spearheaded by a local professor, men of all ages are working on the project which will benefit them. People say this kind of volunteerism should be done by more citizens instead of relying on the government for everything.

-- the chaos that marred the first runs of the BRT transport system in Peshawar because over excited crowds wanted to take a ride in the air conditioned buses and the failure of the administration to control them. People are of the opinion that the fault may also lie in the structure of these transport systems because the unruly behaviour of the public is visible on the roads, so high fences and narrow entrance points should be part of the project until the public is schooled to obey rules. – I.H.