COVID-19 claims another life

Rawalpindi : Another confirmed patient of COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus died here at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology in last 24 hours taking death toll due to coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district to 280 while a significant rise in number of patients tested positive for the disease in a day was also witnessed on Saturday.

In last 24 hours, as many as 44 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district. It is important that the number of patients confirmed positive for the disease in a day crossed the figure of 40 after 11 days in the twin cities.

It is worth mentioning here that of 44 patients, 25 were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours from where a total of 19 patients were confirmed positive in the previous one week. Over 20 patients have been confirmed positive in a day from the district after a month.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that a 90-year old male patient of COVID-19 who was a resident of Muslimabad in Rawalpindi died of the disease at RIU in last 24 hours. As many as 25 more patients have been tested positive in Rawalpindi taking tally to 5,989 of which 280 have died of the disease while 5,636 have recovered.

At present, only four confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at CMC in RIU while 59 confirmed patients have been in home isolation all across the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added the data on the district’s dashboard has been revised in last 24 hours. A total of 213 suspects have been under quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district while some 3,872 have been relieved after completion of quarantine period, he said.

Meanwhile, in the federal capital, as many as 19 more patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 taking total number of confirmed patients belonging to ICT to 15,472 of which 14,372 have recovered while 175 have lost lives due to the disease. Number of active cases of the coronavirus illness in ICT on Saturday was 925 according to the official figure released by the National Command and Control Centre.