Senator Mir Bizenjo laid to rest in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who passed away a day earlier after a prolonged battle with lung cancer, was laid to rest in his native town of Naal in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day parliamentarians paid glowing tributes to the late National Party chairman. PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif recalled the principled politics of Mir Hasil Bizenjo, telling the Speaker to obtain the lower house's consent to postpone the session in light of the politician’s passing.

PML-N’s Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that those people who do not stray from their principles never die but always remain alive in the hearts of the people