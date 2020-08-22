Three dead in Karachi, Thatta as heavy rain lashes parts of Sindh

KARACHI: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta, on Friday, with at least three deaths recorded across the province.

A woman in Thatta's Idrees Ghubwani village died after being struck by lightning, police said. In Karachi, two people died due to same reasons in Memon Goth, authorities confirmed.

In Hyderabad and Karachi, multiple areas were submerged, with nullahs overflowing, drains blocked, and rainwater entering residential areas.

Rainwater entered the residential areas when a nullah in Baldia Town overflowed; the same happened in Buffer Zone Sector 15A-4. Several feet of rainwater

entered shops in Orangi Town's Aligarh Market, while rainwater started stagnating in streets in Shadman Town. Water also entered the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard's surroundings. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Surjani Town received the highest rainfall at 170mm.

In addition, New Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Masroor Base, Saadi Town, Landhi, PAF Faisal Base, and Jinnah International Airport received 88mm, 85.6mm, 77mm, 44.5mm, 28.5mm, 20.5mm, 14mm, and 6.7mm, respectively, the PMD added.

The PMD has forecast rains across Sindh — including Karachi — from Friday till Monday. Rain is also expected today in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rajanpur.