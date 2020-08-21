Qaim Ali Shah, others oppose division of Khairpur

SUKKUR: Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and PPP MNA Nafisa Shah Jilani, senior leader Manzoor Hussain Wasan and others have strongly opposed the Sindh cabinet’s proposal to divide the Khairpur district into two.

The PPP local leaders said the provincial cabinet had discussed to divide Khairpur district into two because there was no representation of Khairpur in the Sindh cabinet.They said Khairpur has a historical and political background, saying it was a state during the merger at the time of independence. They said there was a written agreement of not disturbing the boundaries of Khairpur and its status. They said Khairpur is one of the largest cities of Sindh in term of population and taluka wise. They said the people of Khairpur had rejected any such proposal and would not compromise over its historical status They advised the Sindh cabinet to not discuss most critical issues to prevent criticism.