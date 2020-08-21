close
Fri Aug 21, 2020
NR
News Report
August 21, 2020

‘Friendly’ mosquitoes will be released in Florida

FLORIDA: Hundreds of millions of genetically engineered mosquitoes will soon be released in Florida, in a first for the US, foreign media reported. On Tuesday, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD) approved plans to release the insects, who do not bite, as part of a pilot project launching next year. Precisely when and where the trial will happen in Monroe County is yet to be determined, the FKMCD said, but an experimental use permit expires in 2022.

