Govt starts process to recover Rs417b GIDC

ISLAMABAD: The government has initiated the process to recover Rs417 billion collected by various sectors of economy in the head of GIDC (Gas Infrastructure Development Cess) and to this effect Petroleum Division has asked the heads of gas companies, and public sector exploration and production companies to initiate the recovery process with immediate effect.

Director Technical of Directorate General of Gas on behalf of the Petroleum Division has written a letter on August 19, 2020 (Wednesday) to the managing directors of Sui Southern, Sui Northern, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, OGDCL and Mari Gas Companies to initiate the recovery of arrears amounting to Rs417 billion accrued up to July 31, 2020 in 24 installments from all defaulting consumers from August 1, 2020. The letter also mentions that there will be no LPS (Late Payment Surcharge) on the arrear amounts except where the consumer defaults in a payment of installments. The letter also says that the gas bills for the months of August 2020 and onwards will not include the GIDC or reflect the GIDC rates.