LHC CJ annoyed over IGP’s statement

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Wednesday expressed displeasure on the statement of Punjab inspector general police that every law written in books could not be implemented and termed it an irresponsible one.

Justice Khan was hearing the bail petition of a drug peddler, Fiaz, when it was transpired that he was convicted in two other cases on drugs peddling charges but the investigation officer had not told it to the court.

The IG had submitted a report and stated that they were doing whatever they could for the improvement of system but following all laws was beyond human control.