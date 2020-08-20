LHC stays suspension of two more pilots

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday stayed suspension of two more pilots and also restrained the Civil Aviation Authority’s director general from finalising proceedings towards cancellation of their licences.

Justice Jawad Hassan issued the stay on the petitions by Amir Mehmood Malik and Syed Mohsin Ali Zaidi. The counsel for the petitioners argued before the court that they had been serving the Pakistan International Airline for decades with valid licences.

He said the CAA director general suspended the petitioners’ licences without giving them an opportunity of hearing. He also challenged the aviation rules which empower the CAA DG to hear appeal against his own actions. He asked the court to set aside the impugned decision of their suspension and the rules of the violation for being unconstitutional.

Justice Hassan expressed concern over the action being taken against the pilots in an arbitrary manner. The judge posed a query whether the pilots being subjected to suspension crashed any plane. He also noted that the pilot of the ill-fated plane crashed during May in Karachi had a valid licence.

The judge sought replies from the respondents and adjourned hearing for a date to be determined after summer vacation. The high court already stayed the suspension of two other pilots made on similar charges.