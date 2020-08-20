Seven killed in Haripur clash

HARIPUR: At least seven people were killed and eight others, including a passer-by, were injured when two groups of Afghan nationals clashed in Chandani Chowk Khalabat Township here on Wednesday.

The officials of Khalabat Township Police Station said that there was a dispute between Haibat Shah and Behram Khan groups of Padhana Afghan refugees camp over some financial matter.

They said that both sides held a jirga on Tuesday, but it remained inconclusive.

The police quoting eyewitnesses said that Haibat Shah, his two brothers and some other family members were standing outside the Khalabat Township post office when Behram Khan came with his accomplices and both groups exchanged harsh words.

Behram group opened fire with pistols and Kalashnikovs, killing five persons from Haibat Shah group on the spot while 10 persons, including Behram Khan, were injured critically.

The injured and dead were taken to the Haripur Trauma Centre where two more injured succumbed to their wounds, police and hospital sources said.

The slain were identified as Haibat Shah, Hakim Shah and Abid Shah, sons of Amir Muhammad Shah, Faqir Muhammad and Habib Noor, sons of Haji Khalil and Behram Khan and his son Ghulab Khan.

The injured included Gul Khan, Daud, Ahmadullah, Sakhi Muhammad, Umar Gul, Muhammad Islam, Adam Gul and Noman.

The police claimed to have arrested nine of the injured accused and started investigation.

According to police, the security of the trauma centre, where injured were admitted for treatment and Padahana camp had been beefed up to avert any possible reprisal attacks from the rival groups.