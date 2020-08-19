Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before DG NAB Sukkur

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reached National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur for hearing over misappropriation in wheat stock, while the stock was provided to flour mills at subsidised rate.

Reports said the DG NAB Sukkur had summoned Sindh chief minister to answer questions regarding misappropriation in wheat stock and its disbursement to the flour mills with subsidy. According to NAB sources, the government released wheat stock to the flour mills on subsidised rate in 2017. The price of wheat stock, however, was not paid to the government. “The NAB has received an amount of Rs13.5 billion rupees in plea bargain for the misappropriation of wheat”, sources at accountability bureau said, while flour mills owners have to pay Rs1.5 billion. The NAB Sukkur had initiated an inquiry into the wheat scam. In addition to these recoveries, the NAB has filed eight references against 39 accused including officials of the provincial food department.

The department, in a letter, said 114,000 wheat sacks had gone missing, while they were being shifted from Ghotki to Karachi. The food department also urged the anti-graft watchdog to book those who were responsible for stealing wheat in 2018 and 2017.