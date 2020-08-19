Murad visits Khursheed Shah at NICVD

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the ailing PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah at NICVD Sukkur, asking about the NAB reference of Rs1.23 billion against him. Both the leaders discussed political and other issues, while Khursheed Shah asked the CM about questionnaire sent by the NAB. While talking about the appointment of an administrator for Karachi, the PPP’s Sindh chief minister said the issue would be resolved within two days, saying a committee was formed comprising of members of PTI government and PPP provincial government would find out the solutions and the committee had the mandate to appoint either a political or non-political administrator. He said the committee would not exceed its limit and would discuss the Karachi issues within the parameters of the law.