Another 2 die of COVID-19 in ICT

Rawalpindi : Another two confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died here in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 175 though a total of 13 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

It is important that the deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported after three days as from August 15 to August 17, not a single patient died of coronavirus illness in the region. The deaths reported on Tuesday hints that the virus is still continuing claiming lives in this region of the country that has as many as 1850 active cases of the illness on Tuesday including 1,796 cases in the federal capital and 54 in Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that in last 24 hours, as many as 11 new patients have been confirmed positive from ICT taking tally to 15,401 of which 13430 have recovered while 175 have lost their lives.

From Rawalpindi district, only two more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally from the district to 5,952 however the case fatality rate from the district remained much higher as compared to ICT.

At present, only nine confirmed patients of the illness from Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility, Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while some 45 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.