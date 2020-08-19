close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

‘Fayyazul Hassan Chohan is trouble-maker’

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

LAHORE:Spokesperson for PML-N Azma Bukhari has alleged that prime minister and president are themselves proclaimed offenders (PO) in the parliament attack case so they should stop calling Nawaz Sharif PO.

Reacting to the statement of Fayyaz Chohan, she said the rulers who were teaching people not to get worried were afraid of Nawaz Sharif. She said the role of Chohan in the film was only of a trouble-maker so he should stop showing sympathies with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

