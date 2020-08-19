‘Patient safety top priority’

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a four-day international patient safety workshop at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Director AURAK, Dr Aliya, Deputy Director Dr Hussain Jaffery, faculty and students were present on the occasion whereas founding Director of Saudi Patient Safety Centre Dr Abdullah Alhawsawi joined via video link. Dr Hussain Jaffery welcomed the participants and elaborated the objectives of the workshop.

Dr Yasmin Rashid addressed the participants and appreciated the organisers, especially Dr Hussain Jaffery for arranging such an important event. She said patient safety is as important as health workers safety.

The minister said, “Patient safety is one of our main priorities and it has been made part of our strategy for the next decade. A provincial committee has been constituted for the first time for patient safety and quality. With the support of the World Health Organization, a patient safety friendly hospital initiative has started in 10 public sector hospitals of Punjab and this initiative will be scaled up to entire Punjab. The World Patient Safety Day is commemorated internationally to highlight the importance of safety of patients and health workers. On the day, I salute the healthcare workers who served corona patients day nights.