close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

Murder accused killed in Khairpur police lock-up

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2020

SUKKUR: An alleged killer was killed by another criminal in the Ranipur police-lockup, Khairpur. Mian Bakhash Shahani who was lodged in the lock-up on accusation of murder was killed by Saeed Rajpur being held in custody at the Ranipur Police Station following a fight. The family of the deceased accused SHO Ali Akbar Aalmani of involvement in the murder after receiving heavy bribe. In the aftermath of the incident, the SSP Khairpur suspended SHO Ali Akbar Aalmani, a head constable and some on-duty policemen.

Latest News

More From Pakistan