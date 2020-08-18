Murder accused killed in Khairpur police lock-up

SUKKUR: An alleged killer was killed by another criminal in the Ranipur police-lockup, Khairpur. Mian Bakhash Shahani who was lodged in the lock-up on accusation of murder was killed by Saeed Rajpur being held in custody at the Ranipur Police Station following a fight. The family of the deceased accused SHO Ali Akbar Aalmani of involvement in the murder after receiving heavy bribe. In the aftermath of the incident, the SSP Khairpur suspended SHO Ali Akbar Aalmani, a head constable and some on-duty policemen.