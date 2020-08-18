Godown, seven shops gutted in Multan fire

MULTAN: An auto spareparts warehouse located near Multan Regional Income Tax offices caught fire and damaged car spareparts worth millions of rupees on Monday. According to rescue officials, the fire also burnt seven shops adjacent to the warehouse. The fire erupted in the morning and engulfed the surrounding shops. Rescue-1122 fire fighting teams, senior police officials and district administration officials rushed to the site. The warehouse was located close to Regional Income Tax offices, however, RTO offices escaped the fire. Heavy contingent of police reached the site and adjoining shops were evacuated. Fifteen vehicles and sixty firefighters participated in the fire extinguishing operation. District Emergency Officer Dr Natiq Hayat Galzai supervised the firefighting operation. Rescue-1122 emergency officer Dr Kalimullah said the fire was brought under control after hectic efforts. He said the Rescue-1122 vehicles would remain on the spot.