Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

Pakistan Day Hockey Festival match

August 18, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Hero Hockey Club and Muhammadan Hockey Club played a Pakistan Day Hockey Festival match on Monday at Johar Hockey Stadium, Lahore, in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

International player Azfar Yaqub led Quaid-e-Azam XI while international player Muhammad Abu Bakar led Allama Iqbal XI. Muhammad Yaqub was the organising secretary. International umpires Munawar Hussain, Banesh Hayat and Yasir Khurshid officiated the match.

