tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Hero Hockey Club and Muhammadan Hockey Club played a Pakistan Day Hockey Festival match on Monday at Johar Hockey Stadium, Lahore, in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day.
International player Azfar Yaqub led Quaid-e-Azam XI while international player Muhammad Abu Bakar led Allama Iqbal XI. Muhammad Yaqub was the organising secretary. International umpires Munawar Hussain, Banesh Hayat and Yasir Khurshid officiated the match.