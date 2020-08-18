Baseball academy at Multan functional

LAHORE: A baseball academy named after Syed Khawar Shah is now functional at Multan where young players have started training, Fakhar Ali Shah, president Pakistan Federation Baseball.

Announcing the opening of the academy, the baseball president told a delegation from Multan that similar academies would be opened in other cities also. Jamil Kamran, Member at Large PFB and former DSO Multan, led the delegation which included national and international players from Multan, Khurram Butt, Usman Shaukat and Sameer Zawar.

Jamil proposed to hold inter-school and inter-city baseball championships in Multan. Fakhar said that as soon as the educational institutions opened, he would visit Multan and meet the officials and players of Khawar Shah Baseball Academy.

He will also visit Sindh to set up academies in Hyderabad and Karachi. Sindh Baseball Association president Engineer Mohsin Khan has issued a formal invitation to the federation in this regard.