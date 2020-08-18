Five accused arrested in youth torture case

ABBOTTABAD: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested all the five accused involved in a Youngman, Sheheryar, torture case.

At least four to five persons brutally tortured one Sherheyar by entering chilis in his body through a pipe and also beat him up with iron rods and sticks. He was shifted to Islamabad in critical condition and was admitted to Polyclinic Hospital. After the news went viral on social media, the provincial police chief Sanaullah Abbasi and DIG Hazara ordered the police to arrest the culprits. In the meantime, all the accused secured bail from Punjab and local courts and the court fixed the next date of September 9 for the production of records. Later, the IGP and DIG got reports that the accused were threatening the family of the victim to withdraw the court case, DPO Abbottabad Yasir Khan Afridi visited the victim in Islamabad and assured to help the family.

Abbottabad police arrested the five accused, Afaq Ahmed, Jamal Sagheer, Hussain Arkhab, Adil and Rehmat Hussain. Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani had also taken notice of the incident and sought details from the police about the case. He directed authorities to provide justice to the victim and his family.