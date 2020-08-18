Car dealer shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: A car dealer was gunned down by unknown attackers in the Pandak village, police said here on Monday.

Station House Officer of the City Police Station, Siddiq Shah, said that Adeel Khan, son of Rozi Khan of Pandak village was brought to Haripur Trauma Centre carrying four bullet wounds. The doctors referred him to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in a critical condition. The cop said the family members of Adeel told the police that he had shot himself over some domestic reasons but according to circumstantial evidence, Adeel received three bullet shots in his chest and stomach while one bullet pierced through his ribs after making entry from the backside which proved that he had been shot and injured by somebody else. The police registered a case against unknown persons under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code initially but the injured succumbed to bullet wounds, the SHO said and added that the police had launched an investigation into the case.