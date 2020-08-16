VCs urge effective engagement & empowerment of youth

Islamabad : Vice chancellors from 13 universities across Pakistan urged on effective engagement and empowerment of youth during a webinar organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters and other partner universities.

The webinar was organized in connection with International Youth Day 2020 and was comprised of three sessions. During the first session, youth representing various universities, presented certain recommendations aimed at effective engagement at university campuses and real empowerment of youth as important segment of the society.

During second and third sessions, these recommendations were shared by the youth representatives with the Vice-Chancellors and Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters. The Vice Chancellors appreciated the recommendations and ensured their cooperation in effective implementation of the recommendations.