Platform for emerging filmmakers, storytellers launched

Islamabad : Amid growing job insecurities in the media, a new platform, RINSTRA, has been launched to create media entrepreneurship and encourage creativity and inspire imagination and sense of ownership towards the ideas and values.

Chairman and co-founder of Rinstra Technologies and vice-president of DICE Foundation USA Dr. Adil Akhtar said the initiative was conceived and incubated by DICE CAM (Creative Art & Media) Platform of DICE Foundation.

"We developed it further by inviting key professionals of Pakistani media industry, specialising in media management, news and entertainment content creation and production designs. The platform is available to content creators through the website, www.irinstra.com,"he said.

Dr. Adil said Rinstra was a milestone for the media industry in Pakistan, as it would enable the true creativity of the people in the emerging technological era.

"A person with an idea or creative skill can now impact the narratives of the media on his or her own,” he said.

According to him, RINSTRA is Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform for on-demand streaming and for creation of user generated original content on iRinstra. Its content is innovative, entertaining, thought-provoking, informative and educational.

"RINSTRA provides entrepreneurship opportunities to emerging and established content creators and film makers in Pakistan and beyond.

"Since the mission of iRinstra is to provide economic, higher percentage of revenue will be shared with the artists as compared to the prevailing market rates by international platforms. The Rinstra platform for public viewing will be launched in November this year."