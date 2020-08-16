Pakistan must handle Saudi Arabia ties wisely: Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE : Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran Quaid Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri has stated that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations encompass seven decades of mutual respect and trust and Islamabad must handle bilateral affairs wisely by observing restraint.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that Riyadh has always been siding with Islamabad during testing times and there is no issue that cannot be resolved through negotiations between the two brotherly countries.

The Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran Quaid asserted that brotherly relations between the two countries are above the normal political, diplomatic and economic ties and any coldness in this regard would not be in the best interest of Pakistan, its people and the region.

He called for settling the issues as early as possible.

Dr Qadri also called for averting passing unnecessary comments and remarks on the mutual relations.

He cautioned that otherwise it would add to the difficulties of Pakistan which would be inappropriate particularly in the present circumstances.

He urged the government to show restraint and set its diplomatic policy about Riyadh wisely and tactfully.