Pervaiz Rasheed, Mehmood Achakzai teachers of Maryam Safdar: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Pervaiz Rasheed and Mehmood Khan Achakzai are instructors and teachers of Maryam Safdar whom hearts less beat with Pakistan and more beat with ideological and geographical enemies of Pakistan.

He said this is not an allegation as whole world knows it. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan alleged that Mahmood Achakzai had refused to wave Pakistani flag while holding it in his hands inside and outside the parliament. He said Maryam Safdar due to instructions, teachings and education of Parvez Rasheed destroyed the prospering business rule and politics of her father and family. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while talking to the media said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified for life in Pakistan and he went abroad to get medical treatment after getting bail from courts. He said according to the latest position Nawaz Sharif is less accused and absconder of government and more of court, adding Nawaz Sharif went abroad after securing bail from the courts. He said the state and state institutions were focusing on stopping the spread of coronavirus but now the FIA with the collaboration of courts is doing whole process to bring back Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan.

The minister criticised neighbouring India and said India’s Independence Day is being observed as a black day. Ruling BJP is a threat to region’s peace, he added. He said Indian society has been divided as PM Modi led government is following ideology of RSS and worsening relations with Bangladesh and other neighbours is proof that Indian prime minister is most unlikeable person.