Water supply scheme inaugurated

MANSEHRA: MPA Babar Saleem Swati has inaugurated the Channia water supply scheme, which was completed at a cost of Rs4 million. “The people of Channia area are deprived of potable waters as Booth Khatta water supply scheme had dried up many years back and now they would be supplied with potable water from this newly completed scheme,” Swati told a gathering here on Friday. Babar Saleem Swati said that water shortage was a chronic issue in the city but the PTI government would shortly initiate the work on a mega gravity flow water supply scheme with the financial assistance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.