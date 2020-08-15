Independence Day celebrated across KP with zeal

PESHAWAR: The 73th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated across KP with traditional Zeal and fervor on Friday.

Various events were held and rallies staged to mark the day. In Swabi, a colourful flag-hoisting ceremony was held in the auditorium of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. Prof Dr Jameel Un-Nabi, Pro-Rector Academics was chief guest on the occasion and students of GIK College, faculty members and other staff also participated in a simple but impressive ceremony. Markets, streets and buildings across the district were illuminated with colourful lights on Independence Day.

MANSEHRA: Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held and car rallies taken out in upper parts of Hazara in connection with the August 14 celebrations. The flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas district where officials and people from different walks of life largely showed up.

ABBOTTABAD: The district administration held functions and flag-hoisting ceremony to mark the creation of Pakistan. The functions were held at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad with zeal and enthusiasm. Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud was the chief guest who also performed the national flag hoisting to mark the occasion. Regional Police Officer, Hazara Region, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah, District Police Officer, Yasir Afridi, Chairman of Dispute Resolution Council, and other prominent social figures from all walks of life, and a large number of students, women and teachers attended the function.

KARAK: The Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal in Karak and separate independence celebration ceremonies were held. A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak and university management and staff attended the ceremony.

MARDAN: Several functions were held in the district to mark Independence Day. The Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour across the district. The flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at police lines. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sher Akbar Khan, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan and other officials participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony. A police squad also displayed a march past. Mardan Youth Parliament and other different organisations also staged rallies. Mardan police also organised a flag march.

HARIPUR: The 73rd Independence Day was observed in Haripur with traditional enthusiasm. To commemorate the national day the flag-hoisting ceremonies were held separately in Haripur, Tehsil Khanpur and Ghazi.

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri arranged a function to celebrate the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947. A large number of local elders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, officials and students participated in the event. The minister cut the 60 feet long cake specially prepared for Independence Day. Qadri offered special prayers for the prosperity and development of the country. Meanwhile, the members of the Christian community held a walk in Landikotal bazaar to mark the day. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Member Wilson Wazir led the walk. Members Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher and Bilawal Afridi also attended the events held in connection with Independence Day.

CHITRAL: The main function in connection with the Independence Day was held at the Parade Ground. MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmad and DPO Abdul Hai hoisted the nation flag.

KALAYA: Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was also celebrated in Orakzai district with national zeal. The main function was held at the office of the deputy commissioner which was attended by government officials, general public and students. A walk was also held from the DC office to the main chowk. The participants of the walk were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and chanting slogans in support of Kashmiri people.

TIMERGARA: The 73th Independence Day was marked at Lower Dir district with zeal and fervor. The main function was held at the district council hall in Balambat where special assistant to chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shafiullah Khan was the chief guest.

Deputy commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hassan, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Ashfaq, tehsil municipal officer (TMO) Timergara Shakil Hayat, assistant commissioner (AC) Timergara Tahir Ali and others were present on the occasion.