close
Fri Aug 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 14, 2020

Bhutan imposes 1st nationwide corona lockdown

National

 
August 14, 2020

BBy News report

THIMPU: The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has imposed its first nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus infection in a returning traveller who had been released from quarantine.

The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 750,000 people, and all schools, offices and commercial establishments were closed, foreign media reported on Thursday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan