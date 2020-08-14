Bhutan imposes 1st nationwide corona lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BBy News report
THIMPU: The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has imposed its first nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus infection in a returning traveller who had been released from quarantine.
The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 750,000 people, and all schools, offices and commercial establishments were closed, foreign media reported on Thursday.