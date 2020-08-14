Supremacy of Parliament must for stable Pakistan, says Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Thursday said that for a stable Pakistan, a stable democracy is necessary and will have to accept the supremacy of the Parliament.

“We will have to respect the autonomy of the provinces. We have to root out terrorism from our beloved country,” he said in a statement on Thursday on the eve of Independence Day.

Paying rich tributes to the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Asif Ali Zardari said that our Quaid assured the rights of the minorities by establishing a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had clarified that he is laying the foundation of a democratic state. “Today, we need to follow the spirit of the philosophy of our leader,” he said.

Zardari said that the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan a constitution which binds the people from every corner of the country. He said that the country is going through a very difficult stage of its existence because the 1973 constitution has been violated repeatedly.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had struggled in an exemplary fashion to restore the constitution in its original form and because of her sacrifice; we have our constitution in its original form today. He said the PPP vows that it will not shy away from any sacrifice for the country.

He said the PPP workers faced imprisonment, lashes and all kinds of tyranny for the restoration of democracy in the country, thus have written a historical chapter for democracy. “Today we pay tribute to those sons of the nation who gave up their lives fighting extremists and terrorists in the country,” he said.