Fri Aug 14, 2020
BR
Bureau report
Kohat police say extortionist killed

National

PESHAWAR: An extortionist and infamous criminal wanted to the local police was gunned down in an encounter at Kohat, officials said. Kohat District Police Officer Javed Iqbal Wazir said notorious criminal wanted to police for extortion calls as well as other crimes including terrorising public was gunned down in an encounter with the police. The official said police also recovered an AK 47 rifle and magazines.

