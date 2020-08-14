Kohat police say extortionist killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: An extortionist and infamous criminal wanted to the local police was gunned down in an encounter at Kohat, officials said. Kohat District Police Officer Javed Iqbal Wazir said notorious criminal wanted to police for extortion calls as well as other crimes including terrorising public was gunned down in an encounter with the police. The official said police also recovered an AK 47 rifle and magazines.