karachi: PEMRA has issued the first Teleport License of Pakistan to TeleNest (SMC) Pvt. Ltd... A ceremony was held at the PEMRA Headquarter to mark the event. Chairman PEMRA Mr. Saleem Baig Presented the Teleport License to CEO TeleNest Mr. Mehdi Raza. Director General Technical (PEMRA) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Khan and GM Technical (TeleNest) Mr. Usman Minhas also attended the ceremony.

Chairman PEMRA expressed his satisfaction with TeleNest’s ability to lead this initiative and shared his vision for establishing Pakistan as an International HUB for Video and Broadcast Services to earn much needed Foreign Exchange for the Nation. He highlighted Pakistan’s advantage in Teleport Business due to our attractive Geographical location.

CEO TeleNest Mr. Mehdi informed PEMRA of their progress towards development of a Comprehensive, Cost Effective and Reliable Broadcast Management System along with state-of-the-art Uplink Station which would offer a Unique offering to Broadcaster and Content Producers not only in Pakistan but also in the Region.***