Unsilenced

The odious attempts to intimidate women journalists online will eventually bear no fruit. Today's women are no longer damsels in distress but fierce professionals. This time women in the media have spoken back and started a twitter trend called #AttacksWontSilenceUs to send out a clear message that they will not back down. It is encouraging to see that people have been supportive of this trend. Those in the power corridors should be ashamed of themselves for unleashing their teams on women journalists online.

Andul Majeed Shah

Karachi