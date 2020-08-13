Maryam Nawaz asks if stone can damage bullet-proof windscreen

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said her car’s windscreen was broken by ‘more than a stone’ during Tuesday’s clash outside the NAB Office.

Maryam took to Twitter Wednesday and shared a video of her damaged car with caption, “see this and decide if it was only pelting of stones or a well thought out act far more sinister in nature. The police were unaware that the car was bullet-proof. What they intended to do is clear. When you can’t prosecute, persecute”. Maryam’s vehicle was damaged from all sides with bricks and stones while the windscreen was also smashed.