Thu Aug 13, 2020
August 13, 2020

Metro bus service resumes service

Islamabad

Islamabad: Metro Bus service in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has resumed from Wednesday under government’s strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to facilitate citizens which remained suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the local administration has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

There was a ban on traveling in Metro Bus without having a seat, whereas, wearing face masks has been declared mandatory.

The operations of Metro Bus service were suspended from March 23 after the government imposed lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, electronic channels reported.

