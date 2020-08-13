Tomorrow belongs to Pakistan’s youth, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has told the youth of the country that the future belongs to them.

A bright tomorrow belongs to the youth if they take the right steps to realise their dreams, he said on the occasion of International Youth Day, which was celebrated around the world on Wednesday.

Sixty-four per cent of the Pakistani population is under 30 years of age and Pakistan is one of the countries having the highest ratio of youth population, he pointed out. In his message to the youth, the PPP chairman further said that empowering the youth in the true sense and making them partners in the affairs of the country was the manifesto of the PPP, and the people’s governments had always introduced youth-friendly policies.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the first political leader, who mobilised the youth across the country, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto opened new avenues for the advancement of the youth by providing education and employment opportunities.

“The PPP is the only party whose governments established the largest number of education institutions in Pakistan,” he added. Bilawal said that the people’s government of Sindh ensured the representation of the youth by allocating special seats in all local bodies and would continue this in the next elections also.

The youth of Pakistan were now determined to expose the false claimants of jobs and employment, who were trying to exploit them and destroying their dreams, he said. “Pakistani youth want an agenda of prosperity under the umbrella of supremacy of the constitution and the parliament and flourishment of democracy to empower them to their fullest potential,” he added. The PPP chairman said that Pakistan was now firmly looking towards its young sons and daughters to emerge as an invincible developed country on the world canvas.